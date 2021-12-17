Sat, December 18, 2021

life

No Man U match this weekend as Premier League postpones 5 games over Covid-19

The English Premier League on Thursday postponed five matches scheduled for the weekend due to Covid-19 infections.

The fixtures affected are:


Saturday:
Southampton - Brentford
Watford - Crystal Palace
West Ham United - Norwich City
Manchester United – Brighton & Hove Albion


Sunday:
Everton - Leicester City

Other matches will proceed as scheduled.

The matches were postponed because:
Brentford: The club had to close its training grounds due to cases and could not train for the match.
Watford: Several team members have been infected and the training grounds have had to be closed.
Norwich City: The team is short on members due to infections and injuries.
Leicester City: Many team members are down with Covid-19 and the training ground has had to be closed.
Manchester United: Many team members are isolated due to Covid-19 and its Carrington Training Complex is closed temporarily to prevent transmissions.

The recent surge in Covid-19 cases across the UK has forced the Premier League to reintroduce stringent measures such as frequent testing, wearing face masks while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time on the field.

Published : December 17, 2021

By : THE NATION

