Sterlings 100th league goal keeps Man City top as Liverpool and Chelsea both win

It was the 100th Premier League goal in Sterling's career and was enough to put the pressure on Liverpool and Chelsea, who both kicked off later, although both won their respective matches.

Mohamed Salah's 67th minute penalty was enough to spoil Steven Gerrard's return to Anfield as Aston Villa coach and give Liverpool a 1-0 win that keeps them second.

Salah scored after he had been fouled by Villa defender Tyrone Mings, but Gerrard can't complain too much about the defeat as his side failed to get a shot on target all game.

There were three penalties in Chelsea's dramatic 3-2 win at home to Leeds United, who were denied a point in injury time when the referee decided Mateusz Kilch had fouled Antonio Rudiger to allow Jorginho to score the winning goal from the penalty spot.

Raphinha had put Leeds ahead from the spot, only for Mason Mount to draw Chelsea level three before halftime.

Raphinha was then penalized for a foul on Rudiger in the 58th minute to allow Jorginho to put Chelsea ahead, but Joe Gelhardt must have thought he had taken a point when he drew Leeds level shortly after coming on as a substitute in the 83rd minute

Cristiano Ronaldo's 75th minute penalty after he had been fouled gave Ralf Rangnick another win as Manchester United coach as his side sneaked past Norwich City 1-0.

Norwich had chances to take a point, but Manchester United keeper David de Gea made good saves to deny Ozan Kabak on two occasions and Teemu Pukki goals for the home side.

Arsenal meanwhile cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Southampton with first half goals from Alexander Lacazette and Martin Odegaard and a second half header from central defender Gabriel.



