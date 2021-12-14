Postponement of Brentford game confirmed: Man Utd

The team said that following the confirmation of positive Covid-19 test results among the first-team staff and players, the outbreak requires ongoing surveillance. It said the decision was taken to close first-team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours to help minimise the risk of further infection, and individuals who tested positive are isolating in line with Premier League protocols.
“Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the Club requested the match to be rearranged. The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors,” the team announced.
However, Manchester United said that it regrets the inconvenience caused to Brentford FC and to the fans of both clubs by Covid-19.
