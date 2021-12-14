Tue, December 14, 2021

life

Postponement of Brentford game confirmed: Man Utd

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Postponement of Brentford game conf...

Manchester United announced on its website on Tuesday morning that the English Premier League fixture at Brentford FC, at 7.30pm, has been postponed and will be rescheduled in due course.

The team said that following the confirmation of positive Covid-19 test results among the first-team staff and players, the outbreak requires ongoing surveillance. It said the decision was taken to close first-team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours to help minimise the risk of further infection, and individuals who tested positive are isolating in line with Premier League protocols.

“Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the Club requested the match to be rearranged. The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors,” the team announced.

However, Manchester United said that it regrets the inconvenience caused to Brentford FC and to the fans of both clubs by Covid-19.

Related news:

 

Source: Postponement of Brentford v Man Utd confirmed | Manchester United

Related News

Published : December 14, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Omicron variant dents vaccine protection in Oxford study

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Third vaccine rollout needed to deal with Omicron, advises expert virologist

Published : Dec 13, 2021

All Thailand Mixed Champs to Compete in The Last Chapter 2021

Published : Dec 13, 2021

Sterlings 100th league goal keeps Man City top as Liverpool and Chelsea both win

Published : Dec 12, 2021

Latest News

SET rises for the second day despite Omicron variant, QE tapering concerns

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Trang offers divers an unrestricted view of its beautiful ‘artificial’ coral reef

Published : Dec 14, 2021

2 arrested for offering unlicensed Covid-19 tests in Pathum Thani

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Prayut admits Chana locals voices were ignored, but refuses to halt controversial project

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.