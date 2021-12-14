Postponement of Brentford game confirmed: Man Utd

“Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the Club requested the match to be rearranged. The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors,” the team announced.

However, Manchester United said that it regrets the inconvenience caused to Brentford FC and to the fans of both clubs by Covid-19.

Source: Postponement of Brentford v Man Utd confirmed | Manchester United