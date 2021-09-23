English Premier League clubs could trial safe standing

After the Hillsborough disaster in 1989 which cost the lives of 97 Liverpool fans, the stadiums in English football's top two leagues have been requiring to be all-seaters since 1994.

"We know many fans want the choice to stand and, with the advent of new engineering solutions, our research has shown how this can be managed safely," said Martyn Henderson, Chief Executive of the SGSA. "Today's announcement will enable us to properly test and evaluate licensed standing areas before the government decides its next steps."

Clubs will have to meet a number of criteria in order to receive approval to have licensed standing areas. For example, seats with barriers or independent barriers must be in both home and away sections. Fans must be able to sit or stand in the licensed area. There must also be one seat or space per person.