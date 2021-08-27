Man United confirm Ronaldos return to Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo receives Manchester United contract offer after talks with Sir Alex Ferguson

The Manchester Evening News revealed United's owners, the Glazer family, were prepared to hijack Ronaldo's protracted move to Manchester City and City have since ended their interest in signing Ronaldo.



Ronaldo informed the Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri of his intention to leave the club on Thursday and United are working on a sensational homecoming for one of their greatest players.

Ferguson is understood to have reached out to Ronaldo on Friday morning after he seemed certain to join City. As of this morning, City were the only club interested in signing Ronaldo.

City coach Pep Guardiola said earlier: "Cristiano was at Juventus, I think a Juventus player. Only I can say that in three or four days left in the transfer window everything can happen.

"In my personal view there are few players, Ronaldo and Messi included, that they decide where they are going to play. They are the leading role in the negotiations. Right now I'm delighted with the squad we have and we'll stay the same.