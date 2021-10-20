Wed, October 20, 2021

Nearly 70% players of English Premier League fully vaccinated

English Premier League states that 68% of their players are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The English Premier League confirmed on Tuesday that 68 percent of their players are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The top flight of English football said that they collected vaccination rates of the 20 clubs on a weekly basis.

"The Premier League can confirm today that 81 percent of players have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose, with 68 percent now fully vaccinated," read a statement by the Premier League.

According to British media reports, only seven clubs in the top flight have had more than 50 percent of their players fully vaccinated.

The Premier League has strongly encouraged vaccination among players and club staff. 

Published : October 20, 2021

By : Xinhua

