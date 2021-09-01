Arsenal signs Japan international Tomiyasu

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta described Tomiyasu as "a versatile defender with great defensive qualities, high technical ability and composure on the ball."

"He will be an important member of our squad. We look forward to Takehiro joining up with us when he returns from international duty," said the Spaniard.

Tomiyasu has represented Japan at all levels from under-16s through to the senior side. He is part of Japan's squad to play two matches in the final round of FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers in September.

