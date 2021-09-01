Arsenal signs Japan international Tomiyasu

View
Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu has joined Arsenal from Serie A side Bologna on a long-term contract, the English Premier League club announced on Tuesday.
Tomiyasu, 22, first came to Europe in 2018 with an 18-month spell at Belgian club Sint-Truiden. The defender then moved to Bologna in July 2019, making 63 appearances in his two seasons with the Italian side.
Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta described Tomiyasu as "a versatile defender with great defensive qualities, high technical ability and composure on the ball."
"He will be an important member of our squad. We look forward to Takehiro joining up with us when he returns from international duty," said the Spaniard.
Tomiyasu has represented Japan at all levels from under-16s through to the senior side. He is part of Japan's squad to play two matches in the final round of FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers in September.
Japan, Asia's highest-ranked side with a current world ranking of 24, were drawn against Australia, China, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Vietnam in Group B of the Asian qualifiers.
Japan will host Oman in Osaka on September 2, before facing China in Doha on September 7.
