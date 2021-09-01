Monday, September 13, 2021

life

Arsenal signs Japan international Tomiyasu

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Arsenal signs Japan international T...

Takehiro Tomiyasu, who is gearing up for Japans World Cup qualifiers against Oman and China, has joined Arsenal from Bologna.

2

View

Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu has joined Arsenal from Serie A side Bologna on a long-term contract, the English Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

Tomiyasu, 22, first came to Europe in 2018 with an 18-month spell at Belgian club Sint-Truiden. The defender then moved to Bologna in July 2019, making 63 appearances in his two seasons with the Italian side.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta described Tomiyasu as "a versatile defender with great defensive qualities, high technical ability and composure on the ball."

"He will be an important member of our squad. We look forward to Takehiro joining up with us when he returns from international duty," said the Spaniard.

Tomiyasu has represented Japan at all levels from under-16s through to the senior side. He is part of Japan's squad to play two matches in the final round of FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers in September.

Relates Stories

Japan, Asia's highest-ranked side with a current world ranking of 24, were drawn against Australia, China, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Vietnam in Group B of the Asian qualifiers.

Japan will host Oman in Osaka on September 2, before facing China in Doha on September 7.

Takehiro (1st L) goes for a tackle during the men

Published : September 01, 2021

Related News

Songkhla pattern wins Batik City costume design competition

Published : September 12, 2021

How Biden new vaccine mandate affects the NFL, MLB and other pro sports leagues

Published : September 12, 2021

Buri Ram thanks Lisa for promoting tourist attraction in music video

Published : September 12, 2021

Mideast in Pictures: Camel racing festival in Saudi Arabia

Published : September 12, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.