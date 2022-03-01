Asia Road Racing Championship 2022 to launch in Buriram this month: Minister

The 2022 season calendar features six races in five countries, with the final race due back in Thailand on November 18-20.

Choosing Thailand to host two races reflected international trust in the country’s Covid-19 prevention measures, Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said at the press conference on Monday.

The competition would also showcase Thailand’s readiness to welcome international sports competitions, he added.

Participating foreign teams must be fully vaccinated and registered via the Thailand Pass system, according to Chang Circuit’s president Newin Chidchob. Under Test & Go rules, they will take PCR tests on the day of their arrival, stay in SHA EXTRA+ hotels, and be screened by ATKs before the race. Newin added that spectators must also be fully vaccinated.