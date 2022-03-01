Sun, March 13, 2022

life

Asia Road Racing Championship 2022 to launch in Buriram this month: Minister

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Asia Road Racing Championship 2022 ...

The FIM Asia Road Racing Championship 2022 will launch in Thailand later this month after being suspended for two years due to Covid-19.

The motorcycle racing competition will kick off at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram from March 25-27.

The 2022 season calendar features six races in five countries, with the final race due back in Thailand on November 18-20.

Choosing Thailand to host two races reflected international trust in the country’s Covid-19 prevention measures, Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said at the press conference on Monday.

The competition would also showcase Thailand’s readiness to welcome international sports competitions, he added.

Participating foreign teams must be fully vaccinated and registered via the Thailand Pass system, according to Chang Circuit’s president Newin Chidchob. Under Test & Go rules, they will take PCR tests on the day of their arrival, stay in SHA EXTRA+ hotels, and be screened by ATKs before the race. Newin added that spectators must also be fully vaccinated.

Tickets for the race weekend are available at 7-Eleven counters while the race will be broadcast live on Channel T Sport 7.

 

Asia Road Racing Championship 2022 to launch in Buriram this month: Minister Asia Road Racing Championship 2022 to launch in Buriram this month: Minister Asia Road Racing Championship 2022 to launch in Buriram this month: Minister

Related News

Published : March 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Denmark’s Madsen takes one-shot lead into Honda LPGA Thailand finale

Published : Mar 13, 2022

Thai duo Dechapol/Sapsiree seek title No 6 in German Open final

Published : Mar 13, 2022

Premier League back on Chinese TV after boycott over Ukraine support

Published : Mar 12, 2022

Hataoka and Su Oh top leaderboard at halfway stage of Honda LPGA Thailand 2022

Published : Mar 12, 2022

Latest News

Prayut unimpressed by agencies’ boast of solving most public complaints

Published : Mar 13, 2022

Tight security in Yala after banners put up demanding independence

Published : Mar 13, 2022

Russia will sanction Thailand-chaired Apec if war continues: Thai Armed Forces

Published : Mar 13, 2022

Most Thais worried about fallout of Russia-Ukraine war: survey

Published : Mar 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.