Liverpool won't take risks with Salah despite Golden Boot race

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he would like to call upon Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho for Sunday's (May 20) crunch Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers but added he was unsure if they would be fit in time.
Liverpool need to beat Wolves at Anfield on the final day and hope Manchester City drop points against Aston Villa to clinch a second league title in three seasons.
Salah and Van Dijk missed the midweek win at Southampton due to injuries sustained in last week's FA Cup final against Chelsea while Fabinho suffered a muscle problem against Villa earlier this month.
"It looks good, the boys make steps and we will see," Klopp told reporters on Friday (May 20). <
"My preferred solution would be they could play at the weekend, for rhythm reason stuff like this, or could on the bench and we can bring them on or not. But that would involve, but if not then we take it from there. So I cannot say 100%.
Salah leads the golden boot race with 22 goals, one more than Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean forward Son who will come up against relegated Norwich City on Sunday.
"I actually understand 100% what is it the goal scoring battle with Heung-min Son, no chance we'll take any risk. Mo doesn't want to take any risk, no doubt about that."
Klopp said that he hasn't spoken to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard who now manages Aston Villa.
"We are all human beings that have these kind of things but there's no real need for that, Stevie will take it 100% seriously I'm sure without me calling him or whatever, I don't have to, probably the rest of the club did it already but I didn't."
This week has seen a number of pitch invasions following the final whistle in vital games, a trend Klopp said is dangerous.
"It's for the players of the other team especially massively uncomfortable and it should not be dangerous for them.
"We should make sure that nothing, absolutely nothing happens. People threaten themselves by jumping over whatever these kind of things, these kind of things shouldn't happen. I think we can celebrate things without threatening ourselves and the opponent, I would say that should be possible."
Published : May 21, 2022
By : Reuters
