Liverpool won't take risks with Salah despite Golden Boot race

Salah leads the golden boot race with 22 goals, one more than Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean forward Son who will come up against relegated Norwich City on Sunday.

"I actually understand 100% what is it the goal scoring battle with Heung-min Son, no chance we'll take any risk. Mo doesn't want to take any risk, no doubt about that."

Klopp said that he hasn't spoken to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard who now manages Aston Villa.

"We are all human beings that have these kind of things but there's no real need for that, Stevie will take it 100% seriously I'm sure without me calling him or whatever, I don't have to, probably the rest of the club did it already but I didn't."

This week has seen a number of pitch invasions following the final whistle in vital games, a trend Klopp said is dangerous.

"It's for the players of the other team especially massively uncomfortable and it should not be dangerous for them.

"We should make sure that nothing, absolutely nothing happens. People threaten themselves by jumping over whatever these kind of things, these kind of things shouldn't happen. I think we can celebrate things without threatening ourselves and the opponent, I would say that should be possible."