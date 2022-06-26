Wed, June 29, 2022

life

Bale joins MLS club Los Angeles FC on free transfer

Gareth Bale published a video on Saturday (June 25) on social media to announce his arrival at Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC.

Bale posted a video of himself wearing the team's jersey and cap along with the message "See you soon, Los Angeles." The tweet was retweeted by LAFC's official twitter page.
 

Soccer transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano had earlier said Bale and LAFC had agreed to a one year deal ending in June 2023, but with the option of an extension.

The 32-year-old signed for Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013, scoring 106 goals in 258 appearances for the world's most decorated soccer club.

The Welshman will be best remembered for scoring twice, including a stunning overhead kick, in the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool and also netting a superb winner against Barcelona in the 2014 Copa del Rey final.

Despite his fine collection of titles - three LaLiga triumphs and five Champions League crowns - Bale's time at Real was marred by injuries.

Published : June 26, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
