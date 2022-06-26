Bale joins MLS club Los Angeles FC on free transfer

Soccer transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano had earlier said Bale and LAFC had agreed to a one year deal ending in June 2023, but with the option of an extension.

The 32-year-old signed for Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013, scoring 106 goals in 258 appearances for the world's most decorated soccer club.

The Welshman will be best remembered for scoring twice, including a stunning overhead kick, in the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool and also netting a superb winner against Barcelona in the 2014 Copa del Rey final.

Despite his fine collection of titles - three LaLiga triumphs and five Champions League crowns - Bale's time at Real was marred by injuries.