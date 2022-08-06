‘He had his penis out’: Athlete suffers mishap at World Championships

Nonino finished last in heat 2 with a time of 51.57 seconds.

Spanish sports journalist David Sanchez de Castro offered a graphic description of Nonino’s nightmare. “Last series of the 400 metres decathlon. The Italian Alberto Nonino in lane five begins very well but crosses the finishing line last. He had his penis out, literally,” he tweeted in Spanish.

“His penis escaped out of the side of his shorts and he had to hold it because it wasn’t allowing him to run properly which is normal when your dongle is swinging from side to side,” he added.

A clearly embarrassed Nonino pleaded with people not to send him viral clips of the incident. “I’m conscious it was obviously an accident and I’d like to tell you I’m aware of the reaction and you don’t need to send me the links to the blogs out there,” he wrote on Instagram.