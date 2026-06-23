Nation wins three major awards at ASEAN News Photo and Thailand Tourism Photo contests

Nation photographers have won three major awards at the 2026 ASEAN News Photo and Thailand Tourism Photo contests, reinforcing the organisation’s strength in quality visual journalism.

The Confederation of Thai Journalists on Monday marked its 46th anniversary and held the awards ceremony for the “ASEAN News Photo Contest 2026” and the “Thailand Tourism Photo Contest 2026” at SCBX NEXT TECH on the fourth floor of Siam Paragon in Bangkok.

In the Thailand Tourism Photo Contest 2026, the first prize went to “Splashing Fun in the Old Capital”, a photograph showing people celebrating Songkran with elephants in the World Heritage city of Ayutthaya. The photo was taken by Taweechai Chanthawong from PPTV Online.

The first runner-up award went to “Paweni Pi Mai Mueang Chiang Mai”, featuring the procession of the Phra Phuttha Sihing and other important Buddha images during Chiang Mai’s traditional Songkran celebration. The photo was taken by Pitchayawat Prungsak from Daily News.

The second runner-up award went to “Bang Fai Talai Lan”, a photograph of a rocket launch during the Bun Bang Fai Talai Lan Kut Wa festival at Ban Kut Wa in Kuchinarai district, Kalasin province. The photo was taken by Thiti Wannamontha from Nation Online.