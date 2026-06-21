Phi Ta Khon turns Loei’s ghost-mask tradition into Bt188m tourism boost

Grassroots economy gets direct boost

Anutin said the Bun Luang and Phi Ta Khon Festival had become a major draw for both Thai and international visitors, bringing tourists to Dan Sai district every year.

He said the festival clearly showed how culture could be turned into a practical economic driver, creating jobs, income and opportunities for local residents in a sustainable way.

The event is also seen as a model for culture-led tourism, where local identity becomes a source of income for communities rather than simply a ceremonial or seasonal activity.

Hotels nearly fully booked

According to official data, more than 170,000 tourists attended the festival in 2025.

For this year’s event, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports said the response from both domestic and foreign tourists had been highly positive.

Hotel and accommodation bookings in Dan Sai and nearby Phu Ruea district are now almost 100% full, reflecting strong travel demand during the festival period.

Bt188m expected over three days

Relevant agencies estimate that at least 100,000 visitors will travel to the area during the three-day festival.

The event is expected to generate no less than 188 million baht in spending for local communities and the wider district economy.

For Loei, the festival is not only a showcase of one of Thailand’s most recognisable cultural traditions, but also a key tourism product that helps distribute income to hotels, restaurants, vendors, transport operators and local households.

Soft power rooted in local identity

The Phi Ta Khon festival has become one of Loei’s strongest cultural tourism brands, combining spiritual belief, community participation, colourful masks and local craftsmanship.

Anutin said the festival reflected the kind of unique cultural identity that modern travellers are looking for, adding that Thailand’s local traditions could serve as powerful tools for both tourism promotion and grassroots economic development.