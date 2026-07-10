Iron Age burial site with rare Phimai Black pottery found at Mun Bon Dam

Archaeologists have uncovered a major Iron Age burial site at Mun Bon Dam in Nakhon Ratchasima, after falling water levels revealed traces of an ancient community believed to date back more than 2,400 years.

The discovery was made at a site in the middle of Mun Bon Dam, in Ban Taling Chan, Moo 9, Chorakhe Hin subdistrict, Khon Buri district. The area has been jointly named Mun Bon Dam Archaeological Site 1, or Non Ko Chot, after the receding water exposed archaeological remains that had been submerged for decades.

Experts from the 10th Regional Office of Fine Arts in Nakhon Ratchasima, together with specialists from the Maha Viravong National Museum and the archaeology group, inspected the site on July 9, 2026, after being alerted to the discovery.

Initial surveys found archaeological evidence scattered across the eroded ground surface, indicating that the area was once a prehistoric burial mound from the Iron Age.

Among the finds were ancient human skeletons, pottery vessels placed as burial offerings, iron tools, polished stone axes, glass beads and clay spindle whorls. Archaeologists said the objects reflected ancient beliefs about the afterlife, as well as the technology, way of life and trade links of communities living in the area at the time.