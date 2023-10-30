Archaeologists unearth secrets of Polands 'Vampire' burials

This year, just metres away, the same team discovered the remains of a child, five to seven-years-old, buried face-down and, again, with a padlock on the foot. The two were, the archaeologists say, buried as 'vampires.'

Associate Professor Dariusz Polinski, the lead archaeologist on the dig in the small village of Pien, says that while the term 'vampire' is a modern one, medieval Central Europeans widely believed that the dead could return as creatures known as 'upior' or 'striga.' Victims of disease, unbaptised children and those who died under tragic circumstances were especially feared, Polinski says.

The woman, Polinski explains, was likely sick and may have suffered symptoms that caused her community to fear she could come back from the dead. As for the child, Polinski's team thinks they must have been a source of greater fear, as archaeologists found the body had been exhumed after burial and the torso and head removed.