Thai heritage arts take global stage in Frankfurt and Seoul as soft power push gains pace

Thailand’s world heritage-level performing arts have taken centre stage in Europe and South Korea, as Khon, Nora, Songkran traditions and Thai classical dance were showcased in Frankfurt and Seoul as part of a wider push to promote Thai cultural soft power overseas.

The overseas showcases were driven by the Bunditpatanasilpa Institute, in cooperation with Sabeeda Thaised, Minister of Culture, as Thailand seeks to raise the international profile of its cultural capital and strengthen the country’s image as a creative cultural nation.

Thai culture promoted on major international stages

Key performances were presented at the Thai Festival 2026 in Frankfurt, Germany, from June 19–21, under the project “Thai Songkran, Celebrated Across the World”. The festival was held at Roßmarkt in central Frankfurt and featured Thai cultural performances, Thai textiles, food, music and other activities promoting Thai identity.