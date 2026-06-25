Girls Like Girls gives Thai star Myra Molloy a Hollywood lead

Myra Molloy’s full-circle moment

For Molloy, the film represents both a personal and professional full-circle moment. Born and raised in Bangkok, she first discovered the original music video as a teenager 11 years ago, admiring Kiyoko as an inspiration.

A decade later, she received an unexpected audition invitation for the film adaptation of the very story she had once watched as a fan.

Although she initially auditioned for the role of Coley, the director saw something distinctive in her performance and instead cast her as Sonya, the school’s popular girl.

The role marks a significant step in her career following earlier achievements, including winning Thailand’s Got Talent Season 1 at just 13 and becoming the first Thai actress to lead a Broadway production in Hadestown.

Breaking Hollywood barriers

Molloy has spoken openly about how, during her twenties, she assumed Hollywood would limit her to supporting roles because of her background. However, the project challenged that expectation. Kiyoko’s commitment to representation ensured that both lead roles were written and cast with mixed-Asian actresses, creating space for visibility at a global level.

Beyond acting, Molloy also contributed creatively to the film’s soundtrack, co-writing and producing the original song “Lakeside”, further embedding her artistic voice into the project.

Ultimately, Girls Like Girls stands not only as a long-awaited adaptation of a viral cultural moment, but also as a testament to ten years of persistence, representation and artistic conviction.

It marks a significant milestone in breaking industry barriers and demonstrates how Thai talent can shine on the Hollywood stage with confidence, presence and global appeal.