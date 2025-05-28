Myra Molloy becomes first Thai lead in Broadway’s Hadestown

Now, Maneepat has been selected to take on the lead role of Eurydice in Hadestown, starring alongside Ali Louis Bourzgui, an Arab (Moroccan-American) actor, singer, musician and writer who plays Orpheus.

Hadestown is a jazz- and folk-inspired musical, created by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin. It retells the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, lovers who embark on a perilous journey to and from the underworld after Eurydice becomes trapped there.

This jazz-folk musical has been running on Broadway since 2019 and has won eight Tony Awards.