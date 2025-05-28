Myra Molloy becomes first Thai lead in Broadway’s Hadestown

Maneepat is a Thai singer and actress who won Thailand's Got Talent Season 1 at the age of just 13 with her crossover singing style. In 2014, she reached the final six in the first season of Rising Star, a singing competition broadcast on ABC in the United States.
She has previously performed in Thai theatre, including Reya The Musical, where she played the role of young Reya.
Over the years, she has built up an impressive portfolio, with her most recent work involving voice acting and singing as Moana, the protagonist of the American animated musical adventure film Moana, in Thai.
Now, Maneepat has been selected to take on the lead role of Eurydice in Hadestown, starring alongside Ali Louis Bourzgui, an Arab (Moroccan-American) actor, singer, musician and writer who plays Orpheus.
Hadestown is a jazz- and folk-inspired musical, created by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin. It retells the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, lovers who embark on a perilous journey to and from the underworld after Eurydice becomes trapped there.
This jazz-folk musical has been running on Broadway since 2019 and has won eight Tony Awards.