Thai film \"A Useful Ghost\" wins grand prize at Cannes Critics’ Week

It is the first Thai film in ten years to be honoured with a selection in this prestigious global festival’s competition section—and has successfully secured an award, the Thailand Creative Culture Agency (THACCA) announced on Thursday.

A Useful Ghost is a comedy-fantasy-horror produced by 185 Films and directed by Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke. The film stars Davika “Mai” Hoorne and Witsarut “Most” Himmarat.

The production is a co-production between Thailand, Singapore, France and Germany, supported by several organisations, including post-production funding from Thailand’s Ministry of Culture’s Department of Cultural Promotion, and grants from Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).