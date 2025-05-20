Thailand boosts film presence at Cannes ahead of Bangkok film festival

“This festival will serve as a crucial platform for exchange, international networking and showcasing innovative films to the world,” said Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol.
The event will feature a film competition, business forums, training programmes to nurture emerging filmmakers, as well as public film screenings.
Sudawan added that the Department of Cultural Promotion and THACCA are participating in the Cannes Film Festival 2025 in France, which runs until May 24, to elevate the Thai film industry onto the global stage.
She said the Thai delegation has taken part in several activities, including a highlight event — a Sit-down Lunch Talk, which is a semi-formal meeting between representatives from the National Soft Power Development Committee and influential figures in the international film industry. The aim is to foster mutual understanding and strategic cooperation at the global level.
Another key activity is the Thai Pitching event, providing an opportunity for Thai filmmakers to present their ideas and projects to investors, co-producers and strategic international partners.
The Culture Ministry is also supporting participation in the Producers Network-Spotlight Session, creating a space for Thai producers and grant recipients to network with international producers for potential collaboration and to expand the reach of Thai films worldwide.
A critical element is funding support for quality media production, including films, series, documentaries and animation. This enables Thai creators to attend the Cannes Film Festival to broaden their horizons and exchange experiences with global industry players.
Additionally, THACCA is organising a launch panel to highlight the agency’s role in advancing Thailand’s creative industries and to showcase the nation’s soft power policy vision to international industry stakeholders.
The Thailand Reception at the Thailand Pavilion offers Thai film industry professionals a chance to meet, discuss and exchange business information with international attendees, including investors, co-producers, distributors and representatives from key global organisations, aiming to create future business opportunities.
Notably, the Thai film A Useful Ghost was selected for competition in the Critics’ Week (Semaine de la Critique) section of the Cannes Film Festival 2025, marking the first Thai film in 10 years to be honoured with inclusion in this prestigious category.
Produced by 185 Films and directed by Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke, A Useful Ghost is a co-production between Thailand, Singapore, France and Germany, supported by several organisations.
These include post-production funding from the Ministry of Culture’s Department of Cultural Promotion, as well as grants from Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). The film has also received the Open Doors Award at the Locarno International Film Festival and was runner-up at SEAPITCH 2020 (Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival 2020).
“This is a significant milestone for the Thai film industry’s expansion into international markets and a testament to the power of Thai soft power to create opportunities, build reputation and generate pride on the global stage,” said Sudawan.
The film tells a surreal and poignant story about the spirit of a deceased factory worker who continues to look after colleagues after a tragic accident. It is distinguished by its powerful dreamlike imagery and sharp social critique, reflecting the courage to explore contemporary issues in depth. A Useful Ghost stars Davika “Mai” Hoorne and Witsarut “Most” Himmarat.