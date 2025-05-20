Thailand boosts film presence at Cannes ahead of Bangkok film festival

Sudawan added that the Department of Cultural Promotion and THACCA are participating in the Cannes Film Festival 2025 in France, which runs until May 24, to elevate the Thai film industry onto the global stage.

She said the Thai delegation has taken part in several activities, including a highlight event — a Sit-down Lunch Talk, which is a semi-formal meeting between representatives from the National Soft Power Development Committee and influential figures in the international film industry. The aim is to foster mutual understanding and strategic cooperation at the global level.

Another key activity is the Thai Pitching event, providing an opportunity for Thai filmmakers to present their ideas and projects to investors, co-producers and strategic international partners.

The Culture Ministry is also supporting participation in the Producers Network-Spotlight Session, creating a space for Thai producers and grant recipients to network with international producers for potential collaboration and to expand the reach of Thai films worldwide.

A critical element is funding support for quality media production, including films, series, documentaries and animation. This enables Thai creators to attend the Cannes Film Festival to broaden their horizons and exchange experiences with global industry players.