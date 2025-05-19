Tourism ministry promotes Thailand as filming destination at Cannes Film Festival

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is actively promoting Thailand as a premier filming destination at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, the ministry’s top official confirmed on Monday.
Natthriya Thaweevong, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry, is representing Thailand at the festival, which runs from 13 to 24 May, to promote the country’s appeal to international filmmakers.
Natthriya said she is highlighting Thailand’s 30% cash rebate incentive for foreign productions at the Thailand Pavilion at Cannes.
She emphasised that filmmakers will not face a cap on the rebate amount and will not be required to take a Thai cultural knowledge test—a measure that previously applied under certain conditions.
“We hope the 30% rebate will attract filmmakers from around the world and help position Thailand as a global hub for film production,” Natthriya said.
The Ministry expects the initiative to generate approximately 10 billion baht in revenue from foreign productions by the end of 2025.
With around 15,000 attendees from 80 countries, the Cannes Film Festival offers a significant platform for Thailand to showcase its filmmaking infrastructure, diverse locations, and production support capabilities.
Natthriya reported that the Thailand Pavilion has attracted strong interest from foreign filmmakers, film commissions, and leading figures in the international film industry.
She anticipates that investments worth several billion baht could be secured solely from connections made during the festival.
Natthriya added that Thailand’s campaign will have wider economic benefits, with hotels, restaurants, and the service sector expected to benefit from increased international film activity. Film productions are also likely to enhance tourism exposure for the Kingdom.