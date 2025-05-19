Tourism ministry promotes Thailand as filming destination at Cannes Film Festival

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is actively promoting Thailand as a premier filming destination at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, the ministry’s top official confirmed on Monday.

Natthriya Thaweevong, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry, is representing Thailand at the festival, which runs from 13 to 24 May, to promote the country’s appeal to international filmmakers.

30% Cash Rebate Offered to International Filmmakers

Natthriya said she is highlighting Thailand’s 30% cash rebate incentive for foreign productions at the Thailand Pavilion at Cannes.

She emphasised that filmmakers will not face a cap on the rebate amount and will not be required to take a Thai cultural knowledge test—a measure that previously applied under certain conditions.