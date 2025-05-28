Miss Grand International 2024 termination sparks online backlash

The Miss Grand International Organisation announced the termination of Gupta’s title in a Facebook post, stating the decision was effective immediately.

“This decision follows her failure to fulfill her assigned duties, engagement in external projects without prior approval from the organisation, and her refusal to participate in the scheduled trip to Guatemala,” the announcement read.

“As a result, the organisation has resolved to revoke her title with immediate effect. Miss Rachel Gupta is no longer authorised to use the title or wear the crown associated with Miss Grand International 2024.”

The organisation has requested that the crown be returned to its head office in Bangkok within 30 days from the date of the notice.