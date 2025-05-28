Miss Grand International 2024 termination sparks online backlash

The Miss Grand International Organisation announced the termination of Gupta’s title in a Facebook post, stating the decision was effective immediately.
“This decision follows her failure to fulfill her assigned duties, engagement in external projects without prior approval from the organisation, and her refusal to participate in the scheduled trip to Guatemala,” the announcement read.
“As a result, the organisation has resolved to revoke her title with immediate effect. Miss Rachel Gupta is no longer authorised to use the title or wear the crown associated with Miss Grand International 2024.”
The organisation has requested that the crown be returned to its head office in Bangkok within 30 days from the date of the notice.
The announcement quickly went viral, as it is rare for a titleholder to be dethroned mid-reign. Netizens swiftly began digging into the controversy, speculating and exposing alleged details.
Theories ranged from breaches of discipline and inappropriate behaviour to long-standing internal issues dating back to the day she was crowned. Some even linked the dismissal to potential breaches of contract or silent defiance of the organisation’s policies.
Fans have rallied behind Gupta, pushing the hashtag #JusticeForRachel to trend in several countries, while demanding a clearer explanation from the pageant organisation.
Meanwhile, Gupta addressed the situation via Instagram, stating:
“To all my supporters around the world: I’m truly sorry if this news has disappointed you. Please know this wasn’t an easy decision, but it was the right one for me.”
“The truth will come out very soon. I love you all more than words can express. Thank you for standing by me.”
Rachel Gupta, 21, is an Indian model and beauty queen who made history as the first Indian to win the Miss Grand International title in 2024. Prior to this, she was crowned Miss Grand India 2024 and Miss Super Talent of the World 2022.