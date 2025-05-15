The 21st Kom Chad Luek Awards wrap with glamour and creative triumph

THURSDAY, MAY 15, 2025

The 21st Kom Chad Luek Awards wrapped up in style on Wednesday (May 14), with stars from across the industry celebrating this year’s outstanding achievements.

Held at True Icon Hall on the seventh floor of IconSiam in Bangkok, the event aimed to elevate the standards of Thai entertainment and honour both on-screen and behind-the-scenes professionals who have dedicated themselves to producing quality work for the public.

The atmosphere was electric, with throngs of devoted fans crowding the venue from the moment the shopping centre opened, eager to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars and show support for artists and industry personnel from across the country. 

All came together to witness the recognition of those who have made significant creative contributions over the past year.

The 21st Kom Chad Luek Awards wrap with glamour and creative triumph

In addition to the much-anticipated awards announcements, the event featured a series of special performances by artists including contestants from Chuang Asia Season 2, Narilya “Yada” Gulmongkolpech, girl group 4EVE, and boy band ATLAS, whose electrifying acts drew deafening cheers from the audience.

The 21st Kom Chad Luek Awards were made possible through the support of several key organisations, including Lottery Plus, the Ministry of Culture, the Department of Cultural Promotion, the Thailand Creative Culture Agency (THACCA), Srinanaporn Marketing, AirAsia, Yingcharoen Market, and Siam Winery. 

The 21st Kom Chad Luek Awards wrap with glamour and creative triumph

Here is the full list of this year’s award winners:

Honorary awards

  • Lifetime achievement award in film: Pattarawadee Meechuton (National Artist)
  • Lifetime achievement award in drama: Pongpat Wachirabunjong

Special awards from sponsors

  • Outstanding contribution to arts and culture in drama/series/films: My Cherie Amour (Channel 3)
  • Excellence in Thai identity through costume: Diana Flipo

The 21st Kom Chad Luek Awards wrap with glamour and creative triumph

Best Thai contemporary music (6 awards)

  • Best new artist: DREAMGALS – Sorry (YUPP!)
  • Best female solo artist: Bowkylion – Do It Without Me (What the Duck)
  • Best male solo artist: Jeff Satur – Ghost (Wayfer Records)
  • Best T-pop: 4EVE – Hot2Hot (XOXO Entertainment)
  • Best group artist: Taitosmith – Secret Feelings Hidden Behind Black Ray-Ban Sunglasses (GENELAB) 
  • Best Thai contemporary music: Jeff Satur – Ghost (Wayfer Records)

 

The 21st Kom Chad Luek Awards wrap with glamour and creative triumph

Best film (7 awards)

  • Best screenplay: Thodsapon Thiptinnakorn, Pat Boonnitipat – Lahn Mah (How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies) (GDH)
  • Best director: Naruebet Kuno – Wiman Nam (The Paradise of Thorns) (GDH and Jai Studios)
  • Best supporting actor: Todsapol Maisuk – In Youth We Trust (Neramitnung Film)
  • Best supporting actress: Pariyapich Sreemasarpas (Srida Puapimol) – Wiman Nam (The Paradise of Thorns) (GDH and Jai Studios)
  • Best leading actor: Worakamol Satur – Wiman Nam (The Paradise of Thorns) (GDH and Jai Studios)
  • Best leading actress: Engfa Waraha – Wiman Nam (The Paradise of Thorns) (GDH and Jai Studios)
  • Best picture: Lahn Mah (How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies) (GDH)

The 21st Kom Chad Luek Awards wrap with glamour and creative triumph

Best drama and series (8 awards)

  • Best play: Pimmada Pattana-alongkorn, Wantawil Suknoy, Pimsirin Pongwanichsuk – Songkhram Somrot (Marital Justice) (One 31)
  • Best director: Chartchai Ketnust, Yaowalak Mekkulviroj – Laplae the Hidden Town (Workpoint TV)
  • Best superstar: Krittin Kitjaruwannakul, Naret Promphaopun – PIT BABE THE SERIES (CHANGE2561)
  • Best supporting actor: Phanchanokchon Phansang – Songkhram Somrot (Marital Justice) (One 31)
  • Best supporting actress: Metinee Kingpayome – Thicha (One 31)
  • Best leading actor: Sarun Naraprasertkul – Good Doctor (True CJ)
  • Best leading actress: Taksaorn Paksukcharern – Songkhram Somrot (Marital Justice) (One 31)
  • Best drama/series: Songkhram Somrot (Marital Justice) (One 31)

The 21st Kom Chad Luek Awards wrap with glamour and creative triumph

Popular vote (9 awards)

  • Most popular host: Kanchai “Num” Kamnerdploy
  • Most popular LGBTQ+: Chatnapha “PaiPai Orio” Khiaokham
  • Most popular Luk Thung-Mor Lam artist: Katbundit “Ryan” Champasilp
  • Most popular Thai contemporary music artist: Chawarin “NuNew” Perdpiriyawong
  • Most popular T-POP artist: 4EVE  
  • Most popular actor: Wasuthorn “Peat” Chaijindar
  • Most popular actress: Sirilak “Lingling” Kwong
  • Most popular yuri couple: Rebecca Patricia “Becky” Armstrong 
  • Most popular yaoi couple: Thitipong “Fort” Sangngey - Wasuthorn “Peat” Chaijindar

The 21st Kom Chad Luek Awards wrap with glamour and creative triumph

For over two decades, the Kom Chad Luek Awards has stood as one of the most prestigious and widely respected accolades in the Thai entertainment industry. 

It continues to serve as a vital platform for honouring excellence, uplifting the spirits of creators, and inspiring professionals across all sectors to produce high-quality work for the public eye.

The 21st Kom Chad Luek Awards wrap with glamour and creative triumph The 21st Kom Chad Luek Awards wrap with glamour and creative triumph The 21st Kom Chad Luek Awards wrap with glamour and creative triumph The 21st Kom Chad Luek Awards wrap with glamour and creative triumph The 21st Kom Chad Luek Awards wrap with glamour and creative triumph The 21st Kom Chad Luek Awards wrap with glamour and creative triumph

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy