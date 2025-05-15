The 21st Kom Chad Luek Awards wrap with glamour and creative triumph

Held at True Icon Hall on the seventh floor of IconSiam in Bangkok, the event aimed to elevate the standards of Thai entertainment and honour both on-screen and behind-the-scenes professionals who have dedicated themselves to producing quality work for the public.
The atmosphere was electric, with throngs of devoted fans crowding the venue from the moment the shopping centre opened, eager to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars and show support for artists and industry personnel from across the country.
All came together to witness the recognition of those who have made significant creative contributions over the past year.
In addition to the much-anticipated awards announcements, the event featured a series of special performances by artists including contestants from Chuang Asia Season 2, Narilya “Yada” Gulmongkolpech, girl group 4EVE, and boy band ATLAS, whose electrifying acts drew deafening cheers from the audience.
The 21st Kom Chad Luek Awards were made possible through the support of several key organisations, including Lottery Plus, the Ministry of Culture, the Department of Cultural Promotion, the Thailand Creative Culture Agency (THACCA), Srinanaporn Marketing, AirAsia, Yingcharoen Market, and Siam Winery.
Here is the full list of this year’s award winners:
Honorary awards
Special awards from sponsors
Best Thai contemporary music (6 awards)
Best film (7 awards)
Best drama and series (8 awards)
Popular vote (9 awards)
For over two decades, the Kom Chad Luek Awards has stood as one of the most prestigious and widely respected accolades in the Thai entertainment industry.
It continues to serve as a vital platform for honouring excellence, uplifting the spirits of creators, and inspiring professionals across all sectors to produce high-quality work for the public eye.