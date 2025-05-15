The 21st Kom Chad Luek Awards wrap with glamour and creative triumph

Held at True Icon Hall on the seventh floor of IconSiam in Bangkok, the event aimed to elevate the standards of Thai entertainment and honour both on-screen and behind-the-scenes professionals who have dedicated themselves to producing quality work for the public.

The atmosphere was electric, with throngs of devoted fans crowding the venue from the moment the shopping centre opened, eager to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars and show support for artists and industry personnel from across the country.

All came together to witness the recognition of those who have made significant creative contributions over the past year.