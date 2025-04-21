Kom Chad Luek Awards\" Celebrates Two Decades of Thai Entertainment, Opens Public Vote

Thailand's "Kom Chad Luek Awards" are back for their 21st edition, promising another spectacular night celebrating the brightest stars and creative minds in the Thai entertainment industry.

The prestigious annual event, which honours achievements across television dramas, films, Thai pop, and country (Luk Thung) music, will take place on Wednesday, May 14th, 2025, at the True ICON Hall in Bangkok's ICONSIAM.

Since first launching back in 2004, the "Kom Chad Luek Awards" have become a cornerstone of the Thai entertainment calendar, renowned for recognising excellence and dedication both in front of and behind the camera.

The awards aim to champion high standards and pay tribute to the tireless efforts of those who bring captivating stories and music to the public.

More than just an awards show, "Kom Chad Luek" strives to inspire professionals to push their creative boundaries, underpinned by quality, ethical practice, and a celebration of diversity.

It's a key event in the Thai entertainment year, fostering a sense of collective pride within the industry and enjoying consistent and enthusiastic support from the Thai public.

This year's grand event is a collaborative effort between Kom Chad Luek, a popular online news and entertainment platform under Nation Group, alongside Lottery Plus, the Ministry of Culture, the Department of Cultural Promotion, THACCA (Thailand Creative Culture Agency), AirAsia, Thepthai Toothpaste, V Beyond Development, and the Thai Media Fund for Safety and Creativity.

