Nominees announced for Kom Chad Luek Awards’ best categories

FRIDAY, MAY 02, 2025

Following an overwhelming response from fans across the country in the Popular Vote segment, the 21st Kom Chad Luek Awards has revealed the list of nominees in its best categories.

These nominees have been carefully selected by a panel of esteemed judges from the entertainment industry, in recognition of outstanding and influential work over the past year.

The awards honour excellence across three major areas: film, drama and series, and Thai contemporary music, with a total of 21 accolades to be presented.

Best film category (7 awards)

Best screenplay award

  • Chookiat Sakveerakul | Taklee Genesis | Neramitnung Film 
  • Thodsapon Thiptinnakorn, Pat Boonnitipat | Lahn Mah (How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies) | GDH
  • Naruebet Kuno, Naron Cherdsoongnern, Karakade Norasethaporn | Wiman Nam (The Paradise of Thorns) | GDH and Jai Studios
  • Panu Aree, Kong Rithdee | Dæn sap (The Cursed Land) | Neramitnung Film  
  • Saranarat Kanjanavanit | Khon Krap Ma (My Teacher Eats Biscuits) | Cinema Oasis

Best director award

  • Naruebet Kuno | Wiman Nam (The Paradise of Thorns) | GDH and Jai Studios
  • Pat Boonnitipat | Lahn Mah (How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies) | GDH
  • Putthipong Naktong | In Youth We Trust | Neramitnung Film  
  • Saranarat Oy Kanjanavanit | Khon Krap Ma (My Teacher Eats Biscuits) | Cinema Oasis
  • Aekaphong Saransate and Thanakrit Duangmaneeporn | Breaking the Cycle | Common Sense films and Pop Pictures Producer

Best supporting actor award

  • Todsapol Maisuk | In Youth We Trust | Neramitnung Film
  • Timethai Plangsilp | Anong (My Boo) | M Studio  
  • Pongsatorn Jongwilas | Lahn Mah (How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies) | GDH
  • Bhumibhat Thavornsiri | In Youth We Trust | Neramitnung Film
  • Harit Buayoi | Wiman Nam (The Paradise of Thorns) | GDH and Jai Studios

Best supporting actress award

  • Nutthacha Nina Jessica Padovan | Taklee Genesis | Neramitnung Film 
  • Pariyapich Sreemasarpas (Srida Puapimol) | Dæn sap (The Cursed Land) | Neramitnung Film  
  • Pariyapich Sreemasarpas (Srida Puapimol) | Wiman Nam (The Paradise of Thorns) | GDH and Jai Studios
  • Sarinrat Thomas | Lahn Mah (How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies) | GDH
  • Inthira Charoenpura | Taklee Genesis | Neramitnung Film 

Best leading actor award

  • Worakamol Satur | Wiman Nam (The Paradise of Thorns) | GDH and Jai Studios
  • Nat Kitcharit | In Youth We Trust | Neramitnung Film
  • Putthipong Assaratanakul | Lahn Mah (How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies) | GDH
  • Ananda Everingham | Dæn sap (The Cursed Land) | Neramitnung Film  
  • Arak Amornsupasiri | In Youth We Trust | Neramitnung Film

Best leading actress award

  • Urassaya Sperbund | Thur For Cash (Love You to Debt) | GMM
  • Tarini Graham | Shakespeare Tong Tai (Shakespeare Must Die) | Cinema Oasis
  • Maylada Susri | Anong (My Boo) | M Studio  
  • Engfa Waraha | Wiman Nam (The Paradise of Thorns) | GDH and Jai Studios
  • Usha Seamkhum | Lahn Mah (How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies) | GDH

Best picture award

  • Khon Krap Ma (My Teacher Eats Biscuits) | Cinema Oasis
  • In Youth We Trust | Neramitnung Film
  • Wiman Nam (The Paradise of Thorns) | GDH and Jai Studios
  • Lahn Mah (How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies) | GDH 
  • Breaking the Cycle | Common Sense films and Pop Pictures Producer

Best drama and series categories (8 awards)

Best play award

  • Jarunun Phantachat, Minta Bhanaparin, Pimpanida Phanmai | Laplae the Hidden Town | Workpoint TV
  • Thanatuch Kongthong | Mhom Ped Sawan | Thai PBS
  • Donnaya Srupying | My Cherie Amour | Channel 3
  • Pimmada Pattana-alongkorn, Wantawil Suknoy, Pimsirin Pongwanichsuk | Songkhram Somrot (Marital Justice) | One 31
  • Sirilux Srisukon | Karunyakhat (Spare Me Your Mercy) | One 31

Best director award

  • Chartchai Ketnust, Yaowalak Mekkulviroj | Laplae the Hidden Town | Workpoint TV
  • Monthon Arayangkoon | Good Doctor | True CJ
  • Worawit Khuttiyayothin | Karunyakhat (Spare Me Your Mercy) | One 31
  • Sant Srikaewlaw | Songkhram Somrot (Marital Justice) | One 31
  • Ampaiporn Jitmaingong | My Cherie Amour | Channel 3

Best superstar award

  • Krittin Kitjaruwannakul, Naret Promphaopun | PIT BABE THE SERIES | CHANGE2561
  • Tipnaree Weerawatnodom, Rachanun Mahawan | Pluto | GMMTV
  • Teetut Chungmanirat, Kongpop Chirochanmontri | Your Sky Series | Mandee Work
  • Patchanon Ounsa-ard, Tanatat Phanviriyakool | The sign | IDOLFACTORY
  • Sirilak Kwong, Kornnaphat Sethratanapong | The Secret of Us | Channel 3

Best supporting actor award

  • Naphat Vikairungroj | Petrichor The Series | IQIYI
  • Nut Devahastin na Ayutthaya | Bangkok Blossom | One 31
  • Dom Hetrakul | The Sweetest Taboo | Channel 3 
  • Naphatsaran Mittiraroch | Laplae the Hidden Town | Workpoint TV
  • Phanchanokchon Phansang | Songkhram Somrot (Marital Justice) | One 31

Best supporting actress award

  • Claudia Chakrabandhu na Ayudhya | Master of the House | Netflix
  • Panward Hemmanee | The Empress of Ayodhaya | One 31
  • Pornsroung Rouyruen | Thicha | One 31
  • Phiyada Chutharatkul | Bangkok Blossom | One 31
  • Metinee Kingpayome | Thicha | One 31

Best leading actor award

  • Thanapob Leeratanakachorn | Karunyakhat (Spare Me Your Mercy) | One 31
  • Thanapat Kawila | The Empress of Ayodhaya | One 31
  • Thanavate Siriwattanagul | Master of the House | Netflix
  • Pachara Chirathivat | Thicha | One 31
  • Sarun Naraprasertkul | Good Doctor | True CJ

Best leading actress award

  • Khemupsorn Sirisukha | Exes & Missus | Channel 3
  • Taksaorn Paksukcharern | Songkhram Somrot (Marital Justice) | One 31
  • Narilya Gulmongkolpech | Master of the House | Netflix
  • Piyathida Mittiraroch | Laplae the Hidden Town | Workpoint TV
  • Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul | Thicha | One 31

Best drama/series award

  • Thicha | One 31
  • Laplae the Hidden Town | Workpoint TV
  • Songkhram Somrot (Marital Justice) | One 31
  • Master of the House | Netflix
  • My Cherie Amour | Channel 3

Best Thai contemporary music category (6 awards)

Best new artist award

  • Dice | Mona lisa | SONRAY MUSIC
  • DREAMGALS | Sorry | YUPP!
  • JASP.ER | SADISTIC | RISER MUSIC
  • Little John | I Don't Want You Right Now | 9 Arkkhan
  • Wizzle | Truth or Dare | BRIQ Entertainment 

Best female solo artist award

  • Bowkylion | Do It Without Me | What the Duck
  • INK WARUNTORN | Pob Rak | Boxx Music
  • Monica | Jam Tong La| White Music
  • Violette Wautier | The Trouble is | Universal Music Thailand
  • Wan Wanwan | Away-G | WHOOP Music

Best male solo artist award

  • Nont Tanont | White Flag | LOVEiS
  • Billikin | Ever-Forever | Billkin Entertainment
  • D Gerrard | Galaxy Express | Warner Music Thailand
  • Jeff Satur | Ghost | Wayfer Records under Warner Music Thailand
  • William Jakrapatr | Last Twilight | RISER MUSIC 

Best T-pop award

  • 4EVE | Hot2Hot | XOXO Entertainment
  • ATLAS | REPEAT | XOXO Entertainment
  • BUS | LIAR | SONRAY MUSIC
  • LYKN | CHARM | RISER MUSIC
  • PERSES | Bodyguard | G'NEST

Best group artist award

  • Taitosmith | Secret Feelings Hidden Behind Black Ray-Ban Sunglasses | GENELAB
  • Asia7 | Loop | GENELAB
  • DREAMGALS | Sorry | YUPP!
  • Fellow Fellow | Best Luck | Kicks Records 
  • Slot Machine | Walk the Earth | TERO MUSIC

Best Thai contemporary music award

  • Ghost | Jeff Satur | Wayfer Records under Warner Music Thailand
  • Do It Without Me | Bowkylion | What the Duck
  • Secret Feelings Hidden Behind Black Ray-Ban Sunglasses | Taitosmith | GENELAB
  • Hot2Hot | 4EVE | XOXO Entertainment
  • Sorry | DREAMGALS | YUPP!

The 21st Kom Chad Luek Awards will take place on May 14, at True Icon Hall, seventh floor of the IconSiam shopping complex in Bangkok, starting from 4pm. onwards. The event will be broadcast live on Facebook: @Komchadluek and YouTube: @KOMCHADLUEK.

