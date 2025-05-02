Nominees announced for Kom Chad Luek Awards’ best categories

Best leading actor award
Worakamol Satur | Wiman Nam (The Paradise of Thorns) | GDH and Jai Studios
Nat Kitcharit | In Youth We Trust | Neramitnung Film
Putthipong Assaratanakul | Lahn Mah (How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies) | GDH
Ananda Everingham | Dæn sap (The Cursed Land) | Neramitnung Film
Arak Amornsupasiri | In Youth We Trust | Neramitnung Film
Best leading actress award
Urassaya Sperbund | Thur For Cash (Love You to Debt) | GMM
Tarini Graham | Shakespeare Tong Tai (Shakespeare Must Die) | Cinema Oasis
Maylada Susri | Anong (My Boo) | M Studio
Engfa Waraha | Wiman Nam (The Paradise of Thorns) | GDH and Jai Studios
Usha Seamkhum | Lahn Mah (How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies) | GDH
Best picture award
Khon Krap Ma (My Teacher Eats Biscuits) | Cinema Oasis
In Youth We Trust | Neramitnung Film
Wiman Nam (The Paradise of Thorns) | GDH and Jai Studios
Lahn Mah (How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies) | GDH
Breaking the Cycle | Common Sense films and Pop Pictures Producer
Best drama and series categories (8 awards)
Best play award
Jarunun Phantachat, Minta Bhanaparin, Pimpanida Phanmai | Laplae the Hidden Town | Workpoint TV
Thanatuch Kongthong | Mhom Ped Sawan | Thai PBS
Donnaya Srupying | My Cherie Amour | Channel 3
Pimmada Pattana-alongkorn, Wantawil Suknoy, Pimsirin Pongwanichsuk | Songkhram Somrot (Marital Justice) | One 31
Sirilux Srisukon | Karunyakhat (Spare Me Your Mercy) | One 31
Best director award
Chartchai Ketnust, Yaowalak Mekkulviroj | Laplae the Hidden Town | Workpoint TV
Monthon Arayangkoon | Good Doctor | True CJ
Worawit Khuttiyayothin | Karunyakhat (Spare Me Your Mercy) | One 31
Sant Srikaewlaw | Songkhram Somrot (Marital Justice) | One 31
Ampaiporn Jitmaingong | My Cherie Amour | Channel 3
Best superstar award
Krittin Kitjaruwannakul, Naret Promphaopun | PIT BABE THE SERIES | CHANGE2561
Tipnaree Weerawatnodom, Rachanun Mahawan | Pluto | GMMTV
Teetut Chungmanirat, Kongpop Chirochanmontri | Your Sky Series | Mandee Work
Patchanon Ounsa-ard, Tanatat Phanviriyakool | The sign | IDOLFACTORY
Sirilak Kwong, Kornnaphat Sethratanapong | The Secret of Us | Channel 3
Best supporting actor award
Naphat Vikairungroj | Petrichor The Series | IQIYI
Nut Devahastin na Ayutthaya | Bangkok Blossom | One 31
Dom Hetrakul | The Sweetest Taboo | Channel 3
Naphatsaran Mittiraroch | Laplae the Hidden Town | Workpoint TV
Phanchanokchon Phansang | Songkhram Somrot (Marital Justice) | One 31
Best supporting actress award
Claudia Chakrabandhu na Ayudhya | Master of the House | Netflix
Panward Hemmanee | The Empress of Ayodhaya | One 31
Pornsroung Rouyruen | Thicha | One 31
Phiyada Chutharatkul | Bangkok Blossom | One 31
Metinee Kingpayome | Thicha | One 31
Best leading actor award
Thanapob Leeratanakachorn | Karunyakhat (Spare Me Your Mercy) | One 31
Thanapat Kawila | The Empress of Ayodhaya | One 31
Thanavate Siriwattanagul | Master of the House | Netflix
Pachara Chirathivat | Thicha | One 31
Sarun Naraprasertkul | Good Doctor | True CJ
Best leading actress award
Khemupsorn Sirisukha | Exes & Missus | Channel 3
Taksaorn Paksukcharern | Songkhram Somrot (Marital Justice) | One 31
Narilya Gulmongkolpech | Master of the House | Netflix
Piyathida Mittiraroch | Laplae the Hidden Town | Workpoint TV
Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul | Thicha | One 31
Best drama/series award
Thicha | One 31
Laplae the Hidden Town | Workpoint TV
Songkhram Somrot (Marital Justice) | One 31
Master of the House | Netflix
My Cherie Amour | Channel 3
Best Thai contemporary music category (6 awards)
Best new artist award
Dice | Mona lisa | SONRAY MUSIC
DREAMGALS | Sorry | YUPP!
JASP.ER | SADISTIC | RISER MUSIC
Little John | I Don't Want You Right Now | 9 Arkkhan
Wizzle | Truth or Dare | BRIQ Entertainment
Best female solo artist award
Bowkylion | Do It Without Me | What the Duck
INK WARUNTORN | Pob Rak | Boxx Music
Monica | Jam Tong La| White Music
Violette Wautier | The Trouble is | Universal Music Thailand
Wan Wanwan | Away-G | WHOOP Music
Best male solo artist award
Nont Tanont | White Flag | LOVEiS
Billikin | Ever-Forever | Billkin Entertainment
D Gerrard | Galaxy Express | Warner Music Thailand
Jeff Satur | Ghost | Wayfer Records under Warner Music Thailand
William Jakrapatr | Last Twilight | RISER MUSIC
Best T-pop award
4EVE | Hot2Hot | XOXO Entertainment
ATLAS | REPEAT | XOXO Entertainment
BUS | LIAR | SONRAY MUSIC
LYKN | CHARM | RISER MUSIC
PERSES | Bodyguard | G'NEST
Best group artist award
Taitosmith | Secret Feelings Hidden Behind Black Ray-Ban Sunglasses | GENELAB
Asia7 | Loop | GENELAB
DREAMGALS | Sorry | YUPP!
Fellow Fellow | Best Luck | Kicks Records
Slot Machine | Walk the Earth | TERO MUSIC
Best Thai contemporary music award
Ghost | Jeff Satur | Wayfer Records under Warner Music Thailand
Do It Without Me | Bowkylion | What the Duck
Secret Feelings Hidden Behind Black Ray-Ban Sunglasses | Taitosmith | GENELAB
Hot2Hot | 4EVE | XOXO Entertainment
Sorry | DREAMGALS | YUPP!
The 21st Kom Chad Luek Awards will take place on May 14, at True Icon Hall, seventh floor of the IconSiam shopping complex in Bangkok, starting from 4pm. onwards. The event will be broadcast live on Facebook: @Komchadluek and YouTube: @KOMCHADLUEK.
