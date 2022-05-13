K-Pop superstars GOT7 ready to entertain Thai fans via live stream 

Its aim is to bring well-known artists to Thailand as well as showcase Thai artists overseas. It also plans to have other entertainment-related businesses under its belt.

Kitisak Champatippong, CMO Group's chief executive officer, said this GOT7 event was a great first step for CM LIVE’s journey towards becoming a full-fledged entertainment company because this K-Pop band is very popular in Thailand. Also, GOT7 is coming together for the first time in nearly two years, he said.

CMO Group is well established in the event-planning industry and also rents out light and sound equipment.