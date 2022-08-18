Kitchen of the World with Healthier, Tastier Food of The Future

The country promotes itself as the "Kitchen of the World' on account of its strength in the food industry, arising from its abundant natural resources, continuing investment in food innovation and commitment to food safety standards.

In 2021, Thailand ranked 13th largest food exporter in the world, with exports valued at USD30.5 billion.

However, the country is not resting on its laurels and is pushing ahead to meet the growing global demand for healthier food, and the so-called food of the future, such as plant-based proteins and meat alternatives.

Presently, Thailand is the world's 25th largest exporter of alternative proteins, with USD1.21 billion worth of food of the future in the first quarter of 2022, up 26% on year. Major markets include US, China and Vietnam.

With an increasing number of conglomerates, SMEs and food tech start-ups entering this segment, Thailand's future food offering is increasing in both quantity and quality.

To compete producers not only aim to create the taste and texture of traditional meat products but also explore the use of new primary ingredients such as chickpea, mushrooms, and barley instead of soy, corn and wheat.

Exotic seasonings from fruits, spices and herbs are inventively added to make future food products from Thailand stand out.