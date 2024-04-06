Thai chef brings savory flavours of her home to Seoul

The 31-year-old Thai chef arrived in Seoul last week with excitement to connect with Korean diners via Thai dishes.

“Many people might be familiar with Thai cuisine’s spicy flavour. But, what makes our food tasty is the aroma of Thai herbs,” Phianthong said in an interview with The Korea Herald at Banyan Tree Seoul in Jung-gu, central Seoul, Tuesday.

The chef was invited to Seoul to offer a new Thai-themed buffet in person at Granum Dining Lounge, the all-day dining restaurant of Banyan Tree Seoul, from Friday to June 30. The buffet promotion will offer more than 20 authentic Thai dishes along with Italian dishes with an Asian twist.

“Guests can enjoy Thailand’s perennial favorites, like tom yum goong (spicy and sour soup), som tam (green papaya salad), and a relatively lesser-known yam som o (grapefruit salad) here at Granum Dining Lounge,” the chef said.