Why Thailand’s 7-Eleven has become a must-visit for travellers

In Thailand, the most talked-about travel ritual of 2026 may not begin at a temple, rooftop bar or Michelin-listed restaurant. It starts under fluorescent lights, beside a refrigerated aisle, with a plastic-wrapped sandwich waiting to be toasted.

For a new generation of travellers, Thailand’s 7-Eleven has become a 24-hour oasis: part snack stop, part cultural playground, part budget-friendly eatery. CP All says 7-Eleven had more than 15,000 branches nationwide in 2024, making it almost impossible for visitors not to stumble into one during a late-night walk, island transfer or early-morning caffeine hunt.

The humble toastie has become the star. Thai media reported in January that a hot ham-and-cheese sandwich from 7-Eleven had gone viral among foreign tourists, with visitors treating it as a must-try item rather than an everyday Thai convenience-store snack.