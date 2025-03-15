The secret behind 7-Eleven meal box colours

But have you ever noticed that these meal boxes come in different colours? It turns out those colours aren’t just for design; they carry a hidden meaning that can help customers make better choices about food storage and freshness.
Next time you pick up a meal box at 7-Eleven, take a closer look at the colour of the packaging. It indicates how long the food can be stored before it expires. Here’s what each colour means:
White Box – This meal type can be stored for up to six months. The white packaging is used for frozen meals, making it perfect for long-term storage in your freezer. If you’re someone who likes to stock up on meals and heat them when needed, white-box meals are your best option.
Black Box – The black meal boxes are designed for food that lasts up to seven days. These meals are fresh and require refrigeration but have a longer shelf life than short-term ready meals. Ideal for weekly meal planning, they offer a balance between freshness and convenience.
Red Box – If you see a red box, it means the meal is best consumed within four days. These are the freshest among the meal box options, requiring refrigeration but intended for quick consumption. If you prefer meals that taste as fresh as possible, the red box is your go-to choice.
This simple yet effective colour-coding system helps customers make informed choices about their meals, reducing food waste and ensuring proper storage.
It also highlights the difference between long-term frozen meals and fresher, short-term options, allowing people to select based on their needs.
For those who prioritise convenience over everything, white-box frozen meals can be a lifesaver. If you want something fresher but still with a reasonable shelf life, black-box meals work well. And if you want the freshest possible option, red-box meals are the best pick.