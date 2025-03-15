The secret behind 7-Eleven meal box colours

White Box – This meal type can be stored for up to six months. The white packaging is used for frozen meals, making it perfect for long-term storage in your freezer. If you’re someone who likes to stock up on meals and heat them when needed, white-box meals are your best option.

Black Box – The black meal boxes are designed for food that lasts up to seven days. These meals are fresh and require refrigeration but have a longer shelf life than short-term ready meals. Ideal for weekly meal planning, they offer a balance between freshness and convenience.

Red Box – If you see a red box, it means the meal is best consumed within four days. These are the freshest among the meal box options, requiring refrigeration but intended for quick consumption. If you prefer meals that taste as fresh as possible, the red box is your go-to choice.