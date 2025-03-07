Luang Prabang’s first 7-Eleven welcomed by locals and tourists

Chairoj Tiwatmuncharoen, Senior Vice President of CP ALL, said the 7-Eleven LPB Phosy branch was officially opened on Thursday and is operated by its subsidiary, CP ALL Laos.
Viengthong Hatsachanh, Mayor of Luang Prabang, presided over the opening ceremony of the store, highlighting the city's worldwide acclaim as a premier tourist destination and a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1995.
“Luang Prabang presents strong potential for business expansion, thanks to its rich natural, cultural, and historical attractions,” Chairoj said. He also highlighted the city's well-developed transportation infrastructure, including an international airport and a high-speed railway, which enhances its accessibility for both domestic and international visitors.
According to data from the Laotian government, Luang Prabang welcomed more than 2.3 million tourists last year, marking a 125.96% year-on-year increase.
The majority of foreign visitors came from China, Thailand, South Korea, the US, France and Japan, with an average daily spending of US$125 (approximately 4,200 baht) per person.
Chairoj emphasised that 7-Eleven aims to provide a wide range of high-quality products to cater to consumer needs throughout the day. The store seeks to enhance convenience for both locals and tourists while contributing to the overall service and tourism sectors in Laos.
Beyond retail services, the store will generate employment opportunities and provide a platform for local products, supporting Laos initiative to promote local entrepreneurs and strengthen the country's economy.
“CP ALL adheres to Charoen Pokphand Group’s commitment to operating businesses that benefit the country, its people and the organisation,” Chairoj said. He affirmed that the company is dedicated to ensuring that 7-Eleven branches contribute positively to the community and society at large.
Currently, Laos has 12 7-Eleven branches nationwide, located in Vientiane, Champasak, Savannakhet and now Luang Prabang.