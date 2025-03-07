Luang Prabang’s first 7-Eleven welcomed by locals and tourists

Chairoj Tiwatmuncharoen, Senior Vice President of CP ALL, said the 7-Eleven LPB Phosy branch was officially opened on Thursday and is operated by its subsidiary, CP ALL Laos.

Viengthong Hatsachanh, Mayor of Luang Prabang, presided over the opening ceremony of the store, highlighting the city's worldwide acclaim as a premier tourist destination and a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1995.

“Luang Prabang presents strong potential for business expansion, thanks to its rich natural, cultural, and historical attractions,” Chairoj said. He also highlighted the city's well-developed transportation infrastructure, including an international airport and a high-speed railway, which enhances its accessibility for both domestic and international visitors.