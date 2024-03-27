Revolutionizing eye care: Comprehensive Bladeless Lasik Center
Introducing advanced eye surgery and treatment breakthroughs that emphasize patient safety and rapid recovery to meet the growing international demand for Lasik procedures
ViMUT Hospital, a private hospital in the heart of Bangkok, has established a comprehensive presence in the LASIK industry and is advancing with the launch of the 'ViMUT LASIK Center’.
This centre emphasizes safe innovation to minimize complications and alleviate the fears associated with LASIK surgery, operating under the concept 'Do it today, See tomorrow.'
ViMUT is inviting individuals with vision issues to transform their visual world – to achieve sharper vision and a life free from glasses – using the innovative 'FEMTO LDV Z8’, a machine that ensures vision preservation surgery and bladeless cataract surgery with quick recovery times.
ViMUT Hospital highlights that global trends in eye care and LASIK are on the rise, correlating with the new generation's lifestyle of continuous screen usage for studying, working, communication, and entertainment.
This trend aligns with the World Health Organization's (WHO) prediction that by 2050, half of the world's population will be myopic. ViMUT Hospital is moving ahead with the establishment of a specialized centre that boasts top-tier modern innovations and a team of medical experts from various specialities.
Their vision is to elevate the standard of Holistic Healthcare by offering comprehensive services that span prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation. It is anticipated that the opening of the full-scale LASIK center will attract numerous customers and ViMUT Hospital is committed to providing eye care that is both safe and sustainable, enabling Thais to effectively manage their screen-centered modern lifestyles.
Dr Somboon Tosborvorn, the Director of ViMUT Hospital, stated, “With advancements in modern technology and an enhanced understanding of the safety and efficacy of LASIK, LASIK surgery is experiencing continual growth.
Market Research Future reports that the global LASIK industry, valued at USS 2.5 billion in 2022, is anticipated to expand from US$ 2.64 billion in 2023 to US$ 4.08 billion by 2032, progressing at an exponential compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.60% during the forecast period (2023-2032).
In alignment with this trajectory, ViMUT Hospital has integrated the state-of-the-art ‘FEMTO LDV Z8’ technology from Switzerland into our LASIK centre. This innovation has transformed traditional LASIK procedures by enhancing precision and safety, thus facilitating quicker recovery and the restoration of clear vision.”
He added, “ViMUT Hospital has established specialized centres for comprehensive treatment of complex diseases, staffed by experts and equipped with cutting-edge technology meeting global standards. These centres prioritize quality service at reasonable costs. Our LASIK Center is dedicated to restoring sight safely, now enhanced with FEMTO LDV Z8 technology, expecting a 20% rise in users within a year.”
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Amporn Jongsareejit, ViMUT Lasik Center Director, highlights the impact of vision issues, citing WHO's 2022 report on global visual impairments. Timely detection and treatment are crucial, especially with nearsightedness projected to affect 50% of the global population by 2050. The digital lifestyle increases risks, but LASIK offers effective solutions beyond traditional remedies like eyeglasses. ViMUT Hospital's LASIK Center provides comprehensive care with Swiss bladeless technology, ensuring safety and comfort standards for patients.
"The innovative 'FEMTO LDV Z8' offers advanced vision care with bladeless LASIK surgery. This cutting-edge technology allows patients to quickly achieve high-quality vision and promotes expedited recovery. It effectively reduces the risk of complications, such as corneal wounds, dry eyes, and impaired night vision.
Additionally, it adeptly addresses issues related to nearsightedness and astigmatism. Designed to cater to diverse ocular anatomies, the 'FEMTO LDV Z8' accommodates small eyes, deep-set eyes, and high-brow bones and is suitable for Asian eyes as well as those of individuals from various nationalities.
By employing the 'FEMTO LDV Z8' alongside the 'ReLEx CLEAR' technique, ophthalmologists can correct nearsightedness ranging from -0.50 to -10.00 diopters and astigmatism up to -5.00 diopters. This is accomplished through a minimally invasive process that includes a small corneal incision (2.6 - 3.0 mm) and the use of a low-energy nanojoule laser.
The procedure involves precision adjustments to the corneal curvature to enhance vision, with AI technology further refining the accuracy of corneal surface alterations for smoother outcomes and sharper sight.
During the surgery, patients usually do not experience pain but may notice a gentle suction on the cornea lasting only 20-30 seconds. A secure corneal suction system decreases the likelihood of corneal abrasions. The entire procedure typically takes 10-15 minutes.
Moreover, ViMUT Hospital has adopted the 'FEMTO LDV Z8' for its dual benefits of preserving vision and improving the efficacy of cataract surgery. This technology boasts exceptional features such as low energy usage, precise surgical performance, superior safety, and effective minimization of corneal trauma.
Supasuta Mansamrit, who underwent the ReLEx CLEAR Lasik eye surgery with the FEMTO LDV Z8 machine, was eager to share her experience.
She said, “Suffering from nearsightedness, I have always disliked wearing glasses. This led me to rigorously research bladeless Lasik surgery. To my delight, I found an innovative option providing a painless procedure with minimal recovery time. It's remarkable – you can open your eyes and return to normal life the very next day. The surgery itself took just a few minutes.”
She also highlighted her admiration for the hospital's cutting-edge innovations and the medical team at the LASIK centre, who offered comprehensive consultations and ensured her comfort throughout the process.
She joyfully noted, “Today, the major obstacles in life have vanished as the world around me has regained its sharpness."