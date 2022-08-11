Wed, August 31, 2022

life

Thai men take on Australia in Asian volleyball

The Thai men’s volleyball team will play Australia in the classification round of the AVC Cup 2022 competition on Thursday at 3pm at Nakhon Pathom Sports Centre Gymnasium.

Thailand topped Pool A with five points after victories against both South Korea and Hong Kong.

Australia finished second in pool C with three points, winning against India but losing to Japan.

Also on Thursday, Iran is scheduled to play against Bahrain at 9am while Hong Kong will play India at 10am.

China take on Pakistan at noon and Japan will compete against South Korea at 6pm.

Fans can watch the matches and follow updates on PPTV HD channel, the website www.pptvhd36.com, PPTVHD36 YouTube channel, and AVC - Asian Volleyball Confederation Facebook page.

