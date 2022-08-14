Second Thai Muay Thai fighter dies from brain injury after bout

The death of Petchkeng, whose real name was Kittichai Chaengkha, comes just three weeks after Panphet Phadungchai succumbed to injuries suffered in the ring.

Panphet, real name Sarayut Klinming, died from a brain injury at a Bangkok hospital on July 23, nine days after being knocked out by a spinning elbow in a bout against French boxer Anthony TF at Thupatemi stadium in Pathum Thani. His death led to calls for better medical care at ringside during Muay Thai fights.

On its Facebook page, the university's martial arts club said Petchkeng, who was an alumnus of the university's liberal arts faculty, was considered a skilled Muay Thai fighter.

It added that he had led fighters from the Phatthalung club where Petchkeng was a trainer to success during the 47th Thailand National Games in Sisaket between March 5 and 25.

"The fight sports club would like to express our deepest condolences and send moral support to Kittichai's family," the page said.