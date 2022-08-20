Buakaw stops MMA star Miura in 3rd round ahead of bare-knuckle debut

Buakaw started slowly in the first round as he sized up his younger opponent, an internet heartthrob in Japan. The Thai veteran became more aggressive in the second round, launching a series of head kicks and flying knees while slipping the occasional counterpunch from Miura. In the final round, Buakaw launched a barrage of punches, flying knees and kicks to the head of his opponent, driving him into a corner with no chance of escape. The referee stepped in to protect the outclassed Japanese star from further punishment, declaring a technical knockout.

Buakaw is considered to be among the all-time greatest Muay Thai practitioners, having won the K-1 World MAX Champion, Shoot Boxing World Cup and World Muaythai Council World Championship in a career spanning over 250 wins.

This was his first return to Rajadamnern Stadium for 18 years, taking place ahead of his bare-knuckle fighting debut at BKFC Thailand on September 3.

Miura is the son of Japanese football great Kazuyoshi Miura. Also known as “King Kazu”, he rose to stardom after making his MMA debut last year.

Friday’s three-round exhibition was billed as Muay Thai versus kickboxing and helped to relaunch Bangkok’s historic fighting venue after the pandemic. Rajadamnern opened in 1945 and is known as Thailand’s oldest Muay Thai stadium.

The fight took place alongside eight other Muay Thai matches in an event dubbed “KAT Presents Legend of Rajadamnern: Kickboxing Exhibition”.