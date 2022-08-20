Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals jersey to go up for auction

Jordan's jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals, recently re-popularized by ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary series on Netflix, is being listed by Sotheby's at $3 to $5 million. Bidding will be open from September 6-14 on Sotheby's website.
Brahm Wachter, head of streetware and modern collectibles for Sotheby's, said the jersey is one of the most significant artifacts from Jordan to come to the market.
"When you think of the arc of Michael Jordan’s career, and him coming to his last chance at a sixth NBA championship, the Last Dance really holds a special place in the hearts of all Michael Jordan fans," he said.
The 1997-98 Bulls finished the regular season 62-20 before winning the NBA title, capping their second three-peat in a span of eight years.
In that title series, the Bulls beat the Utah Jazz in six games, with Jordan scoring the game-winning basket to seal the victory with 5 seconds to go. He was named the Finals' most valuable player.
Jordan retired after the season, before returning for two years with the Washington Wizards beginning in 2001. He's now a Basketball Hall of Famer who owns the basketball team Charlotte Hornets.
Published : Aug 31, 2022
By : Reuters
