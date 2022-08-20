Wed, August 31, 2022

life

Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals jersey to go up for auction

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals je...

"The sky's the limit" for a piece of memorabilia belonging to American basketball legend Michael Jordan that will go up for auction next month.

Jordan's jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals, recently re-popularized by ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary series on Netflix, is being listed by Sotheby's at $3 to $5 million. Bidding will be open from September 6-14 on Sotheby's website.
 

Brahm Wachter, head of streetware and modern collectibles for Sotheby's, said the jersey is one of the most significant artifacts from Jordan to come to the market.

"When you think of the arc of Michael Jordan’s career, and him coming to his last chance at a sixth NBA championship, the Last Dance really holds a special place in the hearts of all Michael Jordan fans," he said.

The 1997-98 Bulls finished the regular season 62-20 before winning the NBA title, capping their second three-peat in a span of eight years.
 

In that title series, the Bulls beat the Utah Jazz in six games, with Jordan scoring the game-winning basket to seal the victory with 5 seconds to go. He was named the Finals' most valuable player.

Jordan retired after the season, before returning for two years with the Washington Wizards beginning in 2001. He's now a Basketball Hall of Famer who owns the basketball team Charlotte Hornets.
 

Anti-Oxidant Extracts from Young Durians at the Trimming Period

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Birdie Fruitful Kusuma Seizes Early Lead at 7th SAT-TWT Open

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Hit film directors say copyright law must change for K-movies' global success

Published : Aug 31, 2022

The return of Tor Thanai and 8 things you need to know about his new music video “Hotel”

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Players Pose in Promotional Photocall for 7th SAT-TWT Open

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Published : August 20, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

South East Asia -Germany unite to drive a Circular Economy policy in the region

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Great Wall Motor Provides Tips for Facing Trouble While Using an Electric Vehicle

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Anti-Oxidant Extracts from Young Durians at the Trimming Period

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Satun Ready to Host 7th Asia Pacific Geoparks Network Symposium 2022

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.