Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals jersey to go up for auction

Brahm Wachter, head of streetware and modern collectibles for Sotheby's, said the jersey is one of the most significant artifacts from Jordan to come to the market.

"When you think of the arc of Michael Jordan’s career, and him coming to his last chance at a sixth NBA championship, the Last Dance really holds a special place in the hearts of all Michael Jordan fans," he said.

The 1997-98 Bulls finished the regular season 62-20 before winning the NBA title, capping their second three-peat in a span of eight years.

