KLPGA Queen Lee Yewon reigns supreme in Blue Canyon Ladies Championship 

Remaining composed and collected despite the relentless heat of the island, the world No. 35 carded six birdies against two bogeys to finish with a 68, concluding at a total of nine under-par-207 on the par 72 6,491-yard layout.

This victory marked Yewon’s fourth trophy on the KLPGA Tour, adding to her three wins from the previous season that propelled her to the No. 1 spot in the KLPGA Order of Merit for 2023.

"I'm happy to clinch this title, although I feel there's room for improvement," said the KLPGA Tour's top-ranked player. "The fairways are quite narrow, so my strategy was to consistently find them and keep the ball in play."

Following an errant tee shot that found the pond on the 14th hole, Yewon admitted to a momentary loss of confidence, but two crucial birdies on the 15th and 18th holes brought her back into contention.

"I felt more at ease from that point onwards, although I didn't anticipate winning outright. It's truly an honour to triumph here in Thailand. I've always wanted to visit Phuket, but I never imagined it would be this hot," shared Yewon, whose favourite Thai dish is Pad Thai (Thai fried noodles).