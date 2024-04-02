Thai League problems discussed as Madam Pang takes CEO chair

Numerous areas of concern need to be addressed, she told yesterday’s meeting of the Football Association of Thailand’s board.

Discussions about Thai League Company Limited's management arose due to the current board having only one remaining member, severely impacting company operations.

As the major shareholder, the FA proposed that its president, Nualphan Lamsam, aka Madam Pang, take over as CEO to ensure smooth operations in line with Thai League protocol.

“We addressed several ongoing and critical issues, especially regarding the Audit Committee's work.