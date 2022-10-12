Locals, tourists in South observe ceremonies marking end of Buddhist Lent

Apart from Lak Phra Tang Nam, an almsgiving event called “Tak Bat Tevo” took place on Tuesday.

The ceremonies received a good response from locals and tourists as they were suspended over the past two years due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Lak Phra Tang Nam has been observed by Southern locals for many generations. A similar ceremony was held in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Krabi.

The ceremony is based on an event when Buddha returned from daowadung (heaven) to earth on the first waning moon of the 11th lunar month.