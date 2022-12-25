Museum offers promotion for tickets to Banksy exhibit

The exhibition – The Art of Banksy: “Without Limits” – opened at the end of October at the museum, its first time in Southeast Asia, and runs till February 12.

Banksy is “probably the most famous yet the most mysterious graffiti artist this world has seen”, the organiser said. “From Bristol to Barcelona, Sydney to San Francisco, one thing that everyone agrees on is that his popularity cannot be denied.”

In 2010, Time magazine placed the British artist on its list of the world’s 100 most influential people.