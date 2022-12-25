Museum offers promotion for tickets to Banksy exhibit
The Museum of Contemporary Art in Bangkok is offering one free ticket for every four bought for an exhibition of street artist Banksy’s art until January 8.
The exhibition – The Art of Banksy: “Without Limits” – opened at the end of October at the museum, its first time in Southeast Asia, and runs till February 12.
Banksy is “probably the most famous yet the most mysterious graffiti artist this world has seen”, the organiser said. “From Bristol to Barcelona, Sydney to San Francisco, one thing that everyone agrees on is that his popularity cannot be denied.”
In 2010, Time magazine placed the British artist on its list of the world’s 100 most influential people.
The exhibition, which is custom-built to fit the venue, comprises more than 150 of the artist’s works, including certified originals, prints, photos, lithographs, sculptures, murals, and video installations.
The exhibition spans three halls with a total space of 700 square metres.
Profits from the exhibition will be donated to the M.V. Louise Michel, a humanitarian agency that helps refugees in the Mediterranean.