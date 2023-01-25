In the world of film and television soaps, the most overlooked yet most important part is the post-production process. It may take just 30 days to shoot a film, but it can take twice the time to edit the picture and sounds.

During the Bangkok Film Festival, held last weekend at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, film buffs were given a chance to learn about the art of post-production in the seminar “Decode the Post Production: Art and Heart of Film”. Sharing their experiences were film director and editor Lee Chatametikool, sound designer Nopawat Likitwong, film director Supharat Boonmayam and film and TV script writer Arm Issara.