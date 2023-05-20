Maha Sarakham village finds new, unique use for sticky rice baskets

Ban Don Noi in Na Dun district is one of the Northeast province’s four communities to receive the Interior Ministry’s OTOP Tourism Community Award this year. The campaign aims to promote local communities to create a unique “One Tambon One Product” (OTOP) to help promote tourism and boost incomes.

To win, the products or services must showcase the community’s charm, culture or way of life in such a way that it brings Thai and foreign tourists to the area.

This year’s star winner was Ban Don Noi’s bamboo basket Mor Lam puppets that bring Isaan folk songs or Mor Lam “alive”.

These puppets sporting traditional “Khao Ma” loincloths are fashioned to depict not just singers, but also dancers, drummers and players of the “Khaen”, a reed mouth organ.

These unique puppets were first created by Ban Don Noi-native Preecha Karun, who set up the “Dek Thewada” (Young Angels) puppet theatre group in 2014. This group of young folk singers quickly gained fame for their eye-catching and at times adorable performances telling folk tales with these colourful puppets.