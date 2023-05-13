Consumers becoming more confident in Thailand’s economic recovery: UTCC

University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) said on Friday that a survey of 2,238 respondents across the country showed that the CCI had risen to 49.4 in April from 48 in March.

The index showed a particular surge in two key aspects – job prospects and future income – rising to 52.0 and 63.6, respectively from March’s numbers of 50.9 and 62.5.

UTCC president Thanawat Phonwichai said on Friday that the respondents considered the increase in foreign tourists in April as a positive sign of recovery. The number of tourists to Thailand jumped sharply since late January after China removed its travel restrictions.

Thanawat said campaigns for the May 14 election also helped boost the economy as political parties rallying for votes across the country helped generate up to 60 billion baht.

Plus, he said, the promises made by electoral campaigns also helped boost people’s confidence, subsequently increasing their spending for about one to two months, he added.