"Isaan Way of Faith: Cultural Heritage from the Past to the Present" exhibition is now ready to let you to experience inspiration from folk art and contemporary folk art

"Isaan Way of Faith: Cultural Heritage from the Past to the Present" exhibition was supported by National Research Council of Thailand and Thailand Academy of Social Sciences, Humanities and Arts (TASSHA) under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation. TASSHA was founded to propel research in social sciences, humanities, and arts in Thailand. The National Art Museum is one of the internal organizations of TASSHA and is responsible for establishing the new National Art Museum of Thailand, which will become a museum for exhibition and conservation of different kinds arts, e.g. Thai traditional art, contemporary art, and folk art, a cultural institution to promote new arts and artists for national and global recognition, an inclusive place of art learning for all ages from toddlers to elderly, and a creative economy organization to drive Thailand's economy, leading to tangible innovation from art and science.

"Isaan Way of Faith: Cultural Heritage from the Past to the Present" exhibition publicizes art knowledge in making "Phra Mai" and "Hoop Taem", distinctive works of Isaan craft art which reflect lifestyle, tradition, wisdom, and Buddhist belief in this region. "Phra Mai" show unique skills of sculptors and blend faith and perseverance to pay homage to the Buddha. And, "Hoop Taem", Isaan mural painting, depicts local Buddhist tales or Isaan literature, particularly Sinxay. This exhibition also displays "Phap Kak", mural painting which displays daily life of Isaan people, by Assis. Prof, Tanupon En-on.

The public talk in the topic of "Folk Belief and Cultural Heritage: how they can be conserved and their relation to creative economy" was also organized in this exhibition. During this public talk, experts from Thailand and abroad had a discussion about how local belief could be transformed into products or applied in creative economy to develop economy in local and national scale. The speakers presented many interesting topics, namely, "Conservation of Sculptures at the Tate Galleries" by Derek Pullen, Sculpture Conservator, formerly Head of Sculpture conservation, Tate Gallery UK "Curating and conserving heritage artifacts in French museums" by Alexandra Bosc, Independent Curator of Heritage "Digital Platform and Database for Museums to Preserve Cultural Heritage" by Assoc. Prof. Songphan Choemprayong, Chair of Department of Library Science, Faculty of Arts, Chulalongkorn University "The Relevance and Relationship of the Museum to the Contemporary Creative Industries" by Harriet Wallace-Jones , Co-founder of Wallace Sewell Woven Textile Design and Manufacturer, UK. "Taiwan Power by Design" by Oliver Lin, Vice President of Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI) "Converting Cultural Values of to Economic Values: A Case Study of Phra Maiin in Isaan Region" by Assoc. Prof. Niyom Wongphongkham, Vice President of Arts and Culture and Creative Economy, Khon Kaen University.

"This exhibition is an important event to publicize folk art and also a crucial step for conserving this art from fading from new generation's memory. I would like to invite those who are interested to visit this exhibition and I hope that this exhibition and the public talk will be insightful for the visitors." Assoc. Prof. Chanchai Panthongwiriyakul concluded.

"Isaan Way of Faith: Cultural Heritage from the Past to the Present" exhibition is open for visit from 22 to 27 March 2021 at Arts and Cultural Center, Khon Kaen University