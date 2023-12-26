9 temple trail in Bangkok for prosperity in 2024
With the New Year just around the corner, Buddhists in Bangkok are getting ready to embark on a spiritual journey, visiting nine temples to invoke prosperity and good health in 2024.
The number nine, phonetically akin to “progressing forward” in Thai, signifies a profound connection to Thailand’s deep-rooted traditions.
Here The Nation recommends a spiritual trail in Bangkok, where you get to stop off at eight temples and a sacred site:
Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (Temple of the Emerald Buddha)
Founded during King Rama I’s reign, marking the establishment of the Rattanakosin Kingdom, it is regarded as the most sacred temple in Thailand. It houses the mesmerising Phra Phuttha Maha Mani Rattana Patimakon or Phra Kaeo Morakot – a Buddha statue made wholly from jasper – an emerald green semi-precious stone. Intricate murals depicting the Buddha’s life story and scenes from the Ramakien cover the temple’s interior walls.
Wat Saket (Golden Mount temple)
Tracing its roots to the Ayutthaya period, the temple sits atop a steep artificial hill dubbed Phu Khao Thong (golden mount), where Buddha relics are enshrined.
An array of Buddha statues and sacred artefacts await worshippers.
Wat Suthat (Giant Swing)
The temple boasts a huge red giant swing, which was used in ancient Brahmin ceremonies. However, the use of the swing was stopped during the reign of King Rama VII.
Visitors can pay homage to two revered Buddha figurines, namely the Phra Buddha Trilokachet and Phra Buddha Setthamuni.
Wat Bowonniwet Vihara
Home to two ancient Buddha statues, the Phra Phuttha Chinnasi and Phra Suwankhet, this temple is of notable significance as King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great spent 15 days in the temple after being ordained as a monk. His Majesty was ordained at the Emerald Buddha Temple in 1956.
Wat Rakhangkhositaram
Named for the melodious bell found in the temple’s compound, it is better known for having highly revered Somdej Toh as abbot from 1852 to 1872.
The bell, meanwhile, was moved to the Emerald Buddha Temple at the orders of King Rama I, who replaced it with five new bells.
Wat Mahathat Yuwaratrangsarit
Positioned between the Grand Palace and the Front Palace, this temple is reserved for royal ceremonies.
It also houses the Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University, Thailand's oldest monk education institute.
Wat Ratchabophit
Completed in 1869 during the reign of King Rama V, its interior is influenced by European gilded architecture that the king had seen during a trip to Europe.
The incumbent abbot of the temple is Supreme Patriarch Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatanana.
Wat Ratchaburana
The temple showcases a Khmer-style pagoda built during the reign of King Rama III. It was restored in 1962 and again in 2007 by the Metropolitan Electricity Authority.
Another highlight is the intricate murals painted by Khrua In Khong, a talented monk-artist from King Rama IV’s era.
Bangkok City Pillar Shrine
Established along with the Rattanakosin Kingdom, the shrine reflects the Brahmin belief that a pillar must be built for the city’s prosperity.
Bangkok’s pillar shrine differs from other major cities in Thailand as it features two pillars, with the second one constructed during the reign of King Rama IV.