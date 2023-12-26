9 temple trail in Bangkok for prosperity in 2024

Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (Temple of the Emerald Buddha)

Founded during King Rama I’s reign, marking the establishment of the Rattanakosin Kingdom, it is regarded as the most sacred temple in Thailand. It houses the mesmerising Phra Phuttha Maha Mani Rattana Patimakon or Phra Kaeo Morakot – a Buddha statue made wholly from jasper – an emerald green semi-precious stone. Intricate murals depicting the Buddha’s life story and scenes from the Ramakien cover the temple’s interior walls.

Wat Saket (Golden Mount temple)

Tracing its roots to the Ayutthaya period, the temple sits atop a steep artificial hill dubbed Phu Khao Thong (golden mount), where Buddha relics are enshrined.

An array of Buddha statues and sacred artefacts await worshippers.

Wat Suthat (Giant Swing)

The temple boasts a huge red giant swing, which was used in ancient Brahmin ceremonies. However, the use of the swing was stopped during the reign of King Rama VII.

Visitors can pay homage to two revered Buddha figurines, namely the Phra Buddha Trilokachet and Phra Buddha Setthamuni.

Wat Bowonniwet Vihara

Home to two ancient Buddha statues, the Phra Phuttha Chinnasi and Phra Suwankhet, this temple is of notable significance as King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great spent 15 days in the temple after being ordained as a monk. His Majesty was ordained at the Emerald Buddha Temple in 1956.

Wat Rakhangkhositaram

Named for the melodious bell found in the temple’s compound, it is better known for having highly revered Somdej Toh as abbot from 1852 to 1872.

The bell, meanwhile, was moved to the Emerald Buddha Temple at the orders of King Rama I, who replaced it with five new bells.