Philippine home-turned-library hopes to inspire reading

"My mission is to give away used and donated books to others at no cost and to promote education through literature,” said 72-year-old Hernando Guanlao, seated inside his two-story wooden house where thousands of second-hand books line makeshift shelves and are stacked in the hallways.

What started more than two decades ago as a 50-book display on the sidewalk, Guanlao's collection has grown exponentially over the years thanks to a steady supply of books from donors.

His community library, dubbed the 'Reading Club 2000,' showcases a wide variety of books in all genres that he hopes will inspire young minds at a time when reading comprehension among students in the country remain low.