Discovery of King Richard III's remains under car park re-told in 'The Lost King'

Ten years on, the story of the woman who spearheaded the search that led to the exhumation of his remains is told in the new feature film "The Lost King", which received its UK premiere in London on Monday (September 26).

Directed by veteran filmmaker Stephen Frears and written by co-star Steve Coogan and Jeff Pope, the film centres around Philippa Langley, an amateur historian from Edinburgh who became captivated by Richard's story and crowdfunded over £30,000 to launch the excavation that unearthed the monarch's remains.

The movie highlights Langley's role as the driving force behind the discovery, under the banner "the incredible true story - her story," downplaying the contributions of the team of archaeologists and scientists.

"We've had ten years of University of Leicester's point of view. I mean, it was important to redress the balance and tell the story from Philippa's point of view and put her front and centre and on a pedestal where she belongs," Coogan told Reuters on the red carpet.

Langley, who was awarded an MBE by Queen Elizabeth II in 2015, also attended Monday's premiere alongside the actor portraying her, Sally Hawkins.

The 60-year-old author said she hoped the film and her story would inspire and empower young girls.

Frears, director of films including "Dangerous Liaisons", "High Fidelity" and "Florence Foster Jenkins", said he jumped on the chance to reunite with Coogan and Pope, with whom he made the 2013 movie "Philomena."