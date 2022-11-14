Blackpink's Lisa bags MTV Europe award as best K-Pop artist

This is her second “Best K-Pop” award this year, after winning her first at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey, US, in August for her solo single “Lalisa”.

She is the first solo K-Pop artist to win these honours.

Her band, “Blackpink”, also won the “Best Metaverse Performance” award for their virtual concert via the PUBG Mobile game.

Lisa, who is on tour in the US and was unable to attend the ceremony, received the award virtually.

In her acceptance speech, she thanked her fans for supporting her first solo album as well as the latest Blackpink album. She said this support “meant a lot to her”. Lisa’s acceptance speech can be watched at https://twitter.com/i/status/1591903958481915904

Other K-pop bands also bagged several awards at the EMA this year, including BTS (Biggest Fans), Tomorrow X Together (Best Asian Act) and Seventeen (Best New Act and Best Push Artist).

However, the true “Queen of EMA 2022” was none other than pop superstar Taylor Swift, who went home with Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop and Best Longform Video for her “All Too Well” 10-minute music video.