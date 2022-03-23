Blackpink’s Lisa spotted at barbeque shop in Bangkok

In a viral clip, Lisa was seen surrounded by a few young women as she stepped out of the three-storey air-conditioned shophouse in Soi Chokechai 4. She wore a hat and a face mask and was driven away in a white vehicle.
Lisa, who has not returned to her homeland for almost three years, landed in Thailand on Tuesday to celebrate her birthday with her family at her Buri Ram home. She turns 24 on Thursday.
Her fans commented on the posts sharing the clip that Lisa was “down-to-earth” and "did not hire bodyguards like other international artists". Many of the fans also said they would try out the barbeque shop.
On September 11 last year, roadside fried fish-ball shops became all the rage after Lisa revealed that she liked the fish balls sold behind Buri Ram railway station. Many of her fans subsequently swamped the shop there for a taste.
Nipa Wiriyanuparp, 37, the owner of a shop in Buri Ram, said her fish balls had become popular following Lisa’s comment. She said she had opened as many as 100 branches across the country.
Nipa said she would love to welcome Lisa on her birthday and would allow the singer and her fans to eat fish balls for free on the day.
Published : March 23, 2022
By : THE NATION
