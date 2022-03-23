Blackpink’s Lisa spotted at barbeque shop in Bangkok

Lisa, who has not returned to her homeland for almost three years, landed in Thailand on Tuesday to celebrate her birthday with her family at her Buri Ram home. She turns 24 on Thursday.

Her fans commented on the posts sharing the clip that Lisa was “down-to-earth” and "did not hire bodyguards like other international artists". Many of the fans also said they would try out the barbeque shop.

On September 11 last year, roadside fried fish-ball shops became all the rage after Lisa revealed that she liked the fish balls sold behind Buri Ram railway station. Many of her fans subsequently swamped the shop there for a taste.