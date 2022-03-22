Beloved K-pop star Lisa comes home for 25th birthday party

The news also gave birth to two top trending Twitter hashtags: #มีนาแล้วมีลิซ่าด้วย and #WELCOMEHOMELILI.
A tweet via BlackPink’s Blink Union account said Lalisa had landed at Suvarnabhumi Airport at around noon on Tuesday.
Before heading home, Lalisa had reportedly gone to France and Italy to participate in promotional activities for Italian luxury brand Bulgari, which is known for its jewellery, watches and other luxury goods. The K-pop star is Bulgari’s global ambassador.
Lalisa sparked controversy last week when she was chosen as the brand ambassador for Scotch whisky Chivas Regal. Many of her fans wondered if she would be charged under Section 32 of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act.
According to Section 32, “no person shall advertise or display, directly or indirectly, the name or trademark of any alcoholic beverage in a manner showing the properties thereof or inducing another person to drink”.
However, this law cannot touch Lalisa because she is promoting the brand outside Thailand.
Published : March 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
