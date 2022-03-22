Sat, March 26, 2022

life

Beloved K-pop star Lisa comes home for 25th birthday party

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Beloved K-pop star Lisa comes home ...

News of K-pop band BlackPink’s only Thai member Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban returning home to celebrate her 25th birthday went viral on Tuesday.

The news also gave birth to two top trending Twitter hashtags: #มีนาแล้วมีลิซ่าด้วย and #WELCOMEHOMELILI.

A tweet via BlackPink’s Blink Union account said Lalisa had landed at Suvarnabhumi Airport at around noon on Tuesday.

Beloved K-pop star Lisa comes home for 25th birthday party

Before heading home, Lalisa had reportedly gone to France and Italy to participate in promotional activities for Italian luxury brand Bulgari, which is known for its jewellery, watches and other luxury goods. The K-pop star is Bulgari’s global ambassador.

Lalisa sparked controversy last week when she was chosen as the brand ambassador for Scotch whisky Chivas Regal. Many of her fans wondered if she would be charged under Section 32 of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act.

Beloved K-pop star Lisa comes home for 25th birthday party

According to Section 32, “no person shall advertise or display, directly or indirectly, the name or trademark of any alcoholic beverage in a manner showing the properties thereof or inducing another person to drink”.

However, this law cannot touch Lalisa because she is promoting the brand outside Thailand.

Related News

Published : March 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thavorn Wiratchan won "Thai Senior Alpine Open"

Published : Mar 25, 2022

Korean culture on full display as Thai-Korean pair get married traditional style

Published : Mar 25, 2022

Thai-Korean couple get married Korean style in Bangkok

Published : Mar 25, 2022

Teddy Sheringham lands in Bangkok with advice for Man Utd ­– get Pochettino

Published : Mar 25, 2022

Latest News

More EV options at the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show

Published : Mar 25, 2022

Govt cushion for rising cost of living ‘not enough’, survey finds

Published : Mar 25, 2022

Thailand’s GDP growth forecast slashed due to fallout of war

Published : Mar 25, 2022

Thavorn Wiratchan won "Thai Senior Alpine Open"

Published : Mar 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.