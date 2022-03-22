Beloved K-pop star Lisa comes home for 25th birthday party

Lalisa sparked controversy last week when she was chosen as the brand ambassador for Scotch whisky Chivas Regal. Many of her fans wondered if she would be charged under Section 32 of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act.

According to Section 32, “no person shall advertise or display, directly or indirectly, the name or trademark of any alcoholic beverage in a manner showing the properties thereof or inducing another person to drink”.

However, this law cannot touch Lalisa because she is promoting the brand outside Thailand.